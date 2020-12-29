County delivers on $3.5M promise to Electric Works developers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners is ending 2020 by making good on its financial commitment to the Electric Works project.

Commissioners wired the $3.5 million promised to the project’s developers just before the Christmas holiday, the Allen County Public Information Office announced Tuesday. The county’s investment is in addition to the $1 million provided in the fall of 2018 so that remediation work could begin.

As early supporters of Electric Works, the Board of Commissioners is excited to see the project begin.

“This project will have a sizable economic impact during construction and will help lead us to our fifth straight year of $1 billion in construction projects in Allen County,” the commissioners said in a joint statement. “We are glad to see business retention and expansion taking place, in addition to the new companies and jobs coming to our community.”

The first phase of Electric Works includes more than 700,000 square feet of space and offers

office, innovation, education, healthcare, retail, entertainment and community uses to create

new opportunities for inclusive economic growth, the office said. The final vision is for a well-conceptualized, mixed-use district of innovation, culture and community that is seamlessly integrated with other downtown development projects currently underway.