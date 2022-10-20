FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Council Thursday approved a $250 million county budget for 2023, a 4% rise over last year’s spending plan.

The vote was taken after the Council approved allocation of the $73.7 million in ARPA funds the county received as part of a $350 billion, pandemic-related federal aid package signed into law in March 2021. ARPA stands for American Rescue Plan Act.

Funds are supposed to be designated to COVID-19 response efforts, revenue replacement in the public sector, stabilizing economically impacted households and businesses and “addressing systemic public health and economic challenges inequitably borne by certain populations,” according to the council’s agenda information.

The county has until 2026 to spend all the money, as do all entities who received this federal help.

From left: ARPA allocation; County councilman Paul Lagemann; County Councilwoman Sheila Curry Campbell

But the way the vote was taken had two council men – Kyle Kerley, president and Chris Spurr, councilman – voting no because of the procedure.

Because the motion by two other council persons placed the ARPA funds under an agenda item for the Allen County Commissioners, the vote gave the commissioners the power to designate the funds, Kerley explained.

Had the motion not carried, the council would have a say over the funds identified as “revenue replacement” that total nearly $28 million for Allen County.

“Council screwed up,” Kerley joked.

The commissioners, two of whom were on hand Thursday, now have to the power to choose the projects for the $20 million contractual fund and the $49 million infrastructure improvement fund.

None of the money has been earmarked for any projects except about $5 million that is approved for water and sewer projects in New Haven, Woodburn and the Maysville Regional Water and Sewer District.

Sheila Curry Campbell advocated for rental assistance and for infrastructure money for two new housing developments on the southeast side.

“Who’s on the committee (who decides where the money goes)? There is no application process,” Sheila Curry Campbell said after the meeting was over. She doesn’t agree with setting aside ARPA money to help pay for the proposed jail estimated to cost between $300 and $350 million. “I just don’t think it should come out of ARPA,” she said.

“I think they need to set aside money for rental assistance. There’s nowhere you can go. Last month, when we were here, the next day folks were evicted,” Curry Campbell said. “So we have to be intentional.”

Curry Campbell also wants to see, in writing, ARPA funds designated for two developments on the southeast side currently under development by Jerry Starks and Linda Golden. “It’s on the south side. It’s housing. It’s a person of color. We’ve got to equal the playing field. What better time now with these ARPA funds,” she said.

During the meeting, Commissioner Therese Brown indicated that those developments were under consideration. Richard Beck was the other commissioner at the table.

Paul Lagemann, county councilman, said the $250 million budget is a balanced budget, about 4% up from last year. Currently, the assessed valuation of homes is much higher which means the tax rate will decrease in many cases.

“Hopefully that translates into lower property tax costs,” Lagemann said. “For the vast majority of folks, it means a slightly lower property tax.”

The budget doesn’t include rollover funds and ARPA funds the county hopes to receive. ARPA said the cash on hand could be as great as $140 million, some of which will go towards funding the jail. The rest of the jail financing will mostly likely be a Jail LIT or local income tax

“This was a really cooperative effort. Not only did we have a little bit of increase for county employees to be competitive and, even with that increase, the initial budget numbers were high. We would have been overbudget. We’re at a point now where, working with all of the department heads and cutting a few costs here and there, we were able to pass a balanced budget.