County Building Commissioner John Caywood dead at 53

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners has announced that County Building Commissioner, John Caywood, has passed away. He was 53.

Caywood became building commissioner on Aug. 1, 2016. He previously served as property maintenance and minimum housing inspector in the Building Department. Before that, he spent 22 years in various roles for the City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Code Enforcement, Police Department and City Utilities.

Caywood was also a licensed commercial contractor and had served as an instructor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Engineering where he taught administration courses for code officials. He was also on the professional roster of the Indiana Department of Historical Preservation and Archeology as an architectural historian.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners released the following statement upon Caywood’s passing: