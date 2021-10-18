County Building Commissioner John Caywood dead at 53

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners has announced that County Building Commissioner, John Caywood, has passed away. He was 53.
Caywood became building commissioner on Aug. 1, 2016. He previously served as property maintenance and minimum housing inspector in the Building Department. Before that, he spent 22 years in various roles for the City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Code Enforcement, Police Department and City Utilities.
Caywood was also a licensed commercial contractor and had served as an instructor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Engineering where he taught administration courses for code officials. He was also on the professional roster of the Indiana Department of Historical Preservation and Archeology as an architectural historian.
The Allen County Board of Commissioners released the following statement upon Caywood’s passing:
“It is with deep sadness and regret that we acknowledge the sudden and unexpected death of Allen County building commissioner John Caywood.
John was at the forefront of modernizing the department. His advocacy of technology advances in obtaining building permits and requesting inspections helped keep development growing, even during the recent COVID pandemic. These and other proactive steps he brought during his tenure as building commissioner helped lead the county to five consecutive years of building permit values exceeding $1 billion.
John was a positive leader and dedicated advocate for Allen County. His public services and his fair-mindedness will long be remembered, and his vitality, spirit and cooperation will be missed by all.
The Board of Commissioners extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of John and respectfully asks the community to support them during this difficult time.”Allen County Board of Commissioners