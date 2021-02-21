Country Heritage Winery uncorks for a cure

LaOTTO, Ind. (WANE) — RBT An Answer to Cancer teamed up with Country Heritage Winery to help raise funds for a cure for blood cancer.

Their Uncork for a Cure event aimed to collect $25,000 in research funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. There was live music featuring Missy Burgess, raffles, and more. Organizer Ryan DePew said the work done by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is important because blood cancer is a disease that affects a wide range of people.

“I’m so passionate about finding a cure for all blood cancers because it is huge,” said DePew. “Everybody know somebody that’s passed away from cancer and daily people are diagnosed with blood cancers and we need to put a stop to that. We need to find a cure for that.”

RBT An Answer to Cancer is also raising money through their Facebook page.