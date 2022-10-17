FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year.

Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.

The winery said in the post there were initially delays with the permit process, but residents can now look forward to the addition coming to the Ash Skyline Plaza on South Harrison Street.

DeBrand Fine Chocolates is currently in the space, and confirmed to WANE 15 the winery is moving in and taking over the lease.

Here’s a portion of the statement sent to WANE 15 from the chocolatier:

“With both of us being local, gourmet artisans making specialty products that pair well together, we collaborated and agreed that it could be a great thing for each of us as well as for downtown Fort Wayne if Country Heritage were to take over the lease and continue to carry our chocolates along with their wines. They are enthusiastically completing the wine/chocolate pairings for each of our chocolates that they will be presenting in the shop.”

The upcoming downtown location of Country Heritage launched a Facebook page to follow for updates.

Country Heritage also has a location south of Indianapolis.