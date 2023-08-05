LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) — Country Heritage Winery continues its summer concert series after receiving the award for Indiana Winery of the Year in 2023.

The summer concert series that started back in June of this year is continuing its success with Big Caddy Daddy being featured August 12. The winery now features a Sunflower field for visitors to enjoy and a limited photographer to grab shots of the event and enjoy the summer atmosphere.

This comes just after Country Heritage Winery was awarded Indiana Winery of the Year in 2023. The winery submitted all this year’s featured wines and came out on top, receiving this award after winning it back in 2019.

The summer concert series has also been extended to September, with the weather permitting.

For more information about future events head to Country Heritage Winery’s website.