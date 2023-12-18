FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A locally-owned winery that brought a storefront to Fort Wayne a year ago won’t be in the Summit City much longer.

Country Heritage Winery is leaving its downtown location, the marketing director confirmed to WANE 15 on Monday. The last day to enjoy the winery is Dec. 31.

The reason for the closure is not clear. The downtown location opened in 2022 on Harrison Street, in the same space as DeBrand Fine Chocolates.

We are deeply saddened to announce the closing of our downtown location, and our last day of operation will be Sunday, December 31st. This decision was not made lightly, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support you have shown us. Your patronage has been the heartbeat of our downtown venture, and we are truly grateful. Although bidding farewell to this chapter is bittersweet, we are excited to let you know that we will continue to serve you at both our LaOtto and Nashville, IN locations. We look forward to welcoming you with the same dedication to quality and service that you’ve come to expect from us. Thank you for being a part of our story, and we can’t wait to continue creating memories and new experiences together at our other locations. Country Heritage Winery Facebook post

Country Heritage has two other Indiana locations in LaOtto and Nashville. In March, the winery announced it was planning to open a distillery in 2024.