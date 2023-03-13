DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A locally-owned winery has announced a new venture: a distillery set to open next year.

Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard said Monday on Facebook they plan to open a distillery in spring 2024.

The winery, whose motto is “Grow Local, Drink Local”, has three Indiana locations in LaOtto, Nashville and most recently downtown Fort Wayne. The location of the distillery has not been announced.

Here’s the full announcement:

We are so thankful for your support over the years! Your desire to shop local and drink local has been inspiring to us! We always seek to reinvest the revenue that comes in back into our business so that we can grow and venture into new and exciting experiences! It is our greatest pleasure to officially announce that we are opening our very own distillery! Coming in the Spring of 2024! Locally grown and locally produced, you can count on a product that will be high quality knowing right where it came from!