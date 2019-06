Midland will visit Fort Wayne’s Clyde Theatre on their Let It Roll Tour.

The ‘Drinkin’ Problem’ and ‘Make a Little’ band will perform at the Clyde Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Midland has received numerous award nominations and won an Academy of Country Music award for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year in 2018.