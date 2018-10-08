Country band Old Dominion coming to Fort Wayne

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Old Dominion (Memorial Coliseum)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Country band Old Dominion will bring their upcoming arena tour to Fort Wayne's Memorial Coliseum.

The reigning Academy of Country Music’s “Vocal Group of the Year” will brings their "Make It Sweet" tour to the Memorial Coliseum on February 16, 2019, with special guests Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans and Mitchell Tenpenny. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Old Dominion has scored hits with songs like "Break Up with Him", "Snapback" and "Hotel Key." The Nashville-based band has eclipsed 1 billion on-demand streams and averaged nearly 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Tickets for Old Dominion's Fort Wayne show will be available Friday at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.