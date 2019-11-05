Counties expecting hike in municipal election turnout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the weeks leading up to the election, a record 10,729 people voted early in Allen County.

According to Election Director Beth Dlug, around 3:00 pm Allen county had seen over 25 thousand voters. Dlug said she is expecting a 25% – 30 % voter turnout this year, which she considers high for a municipal election.

“We have seen an increase in numbers, especially in early voting,” said Dlug. “As far as today goes, it’s pretty steady as we go throughout the day. All of our precincts are reporting steady lines.”

As for surrounding counties, voter turnout is expected to increase as well. Adams County reported many of their precincts were at over 50% turnout. Around 4:45 p.m., Huntington County reported voter turnout at 34%. As for Blackford County, the latest number reported was 1,001 voters.