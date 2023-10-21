FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — East Ende Eclectic will be hosting its first-ever Nightmare on Berry Street, a spooktacular art show to start off the countdown to Halloween.

The art show, happening from 7 p.m. to midnight at East Ende Eclectic, will feature 30 vendor booths, spooky photo opportunities and live performances from aerial artists to snake charmers.

One vendor that is sure to get your heart racing is Uncle Doc’s Soda which will be served in an IV bag. Some photo backdrops to be featured are a mad scientist lab, a big top circus tent and a graveyard, where attendees should keep their eyes peeled for characters who could be creeping around.

One of those characters creeping his way into the show is Michael Myers of Decatur. He’s gained fame on social media- including more than two million followers on TikTok and one million on Facebook– with his comedic twist on the serial killer from the “Halloween” series.

The event is found just above Summit City Brewerks in the upper level of Berry Street’s Olde East End in suites 206 through 209.

Tickets are $10 when bought in advance online, and $20 at the door. Visitors who plan to pay at the door can get $10 off the $20 by bringing a donation to the Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. The event is adult-only, so kids will have to sit out this Halloween event.