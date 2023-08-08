FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In the buildup to Fort Wayne City Council looking at the city’s proposal to invest more than $22 million into Fort Wayne, many councilmembers have already voiced their opinions on the proposal.

On Aug. 3, Councilman Geoff Paddock said he believes the proposal will spread the funding out “fairly across the city.”

However, councilmembers Tom Didier and Russ Jehl have not expressed similar sentiments.

Last week, Didier said he was frustrated by the lack of input City Council typically gets with these types of proposals.

“There have been no conversations between the administration and City Council to work on identifying priorities for the projects [Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry] proposes funding with the additional tax rebates,” Didier said.

On Tuesday, Jehl issued a statement that agreed with Didier and called for “a more balanced and collaborative approach” in order to create a proposal that benefits all Fort Wayne communities.

Jehl and Didier both lamented how the proposal would disproportionately assist downtown Fort Wayne and the 6th District, with nearly 90 percent of the funding going toward those two areas, according to Jehl.

“Neighborhood need to be priorities, not afterthoughts,” Jehl said. “Public investment cannot be exclusive to downtown Fort Wayne to the neglect of the rest of the community.”

Jehl said he would amend the proposal so that projects in each of Fort Wayne’s six districts would receive at least 10 percent of the supplemental funding.

Jehl, Didier, Paddock and the rest of City Council will make a final decision on the proposal during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.