Council discusses non-binding proposed bill for 2020 census

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A non-binding proposal regarding the 2020 census moved through Council Tuesday evening.

The bill was previously introduced in March, but was delayed due to COVID-19. It calls for council and Fort Wayne residents to raise awareness about completing the census.

Census workers are now coming to homes because the mail in deadline has already passed.

According to the Census website, they’ll stop coming at the end of this month. All census workers have a valid ID badge with their photograph.

Anyone who has not been counted, could face a fine up to $100.