FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – Posterity Heights is a piece of the Village Premier mixed-use coming to Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Posterity Heights broke ground in 2017 and after partial completion of the project, hit financial snags, causing it to ground to a halt.

Now in the regular session of city council on Tuesday night, an action was approved to allocate local tax revenue to support the continued building of Posterity Heights.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker is excited about the project that could give new life to her district.

“Affordable housing is one of the major needs we have right now in our community, so the funds and support that we are providing for house investments to be able to close the gap for affordable housing in southeast Fort Wayne is huge,” Tucker said.

The difference in cost isn’t comparable to similar housing development projects from years ago, Tucker said, because development in southeast Fort Wayne is starting on a different level.

“Cost for construction five years ago is nowhere near the cost for construction now… I was supportive of it then, and I’m even more supportive of it now, because we have people who are able to see it to the finish line,” Tucker explained.

Work on the Village Premier project is expected to continue later this year.