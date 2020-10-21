Council approves pay increase for patrolman benevolent association

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council approved the new contract for the Patrolman Benevolent Association.

This ordinance passed the Committee Session unanimously without out much questions from the council. This means that the Common Council approved a collective bargaining agreement for police officers represented by the Fort Wayne’s Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, Inc. for the year 2021.

Under this new agreement, the contract is for one-year with a 3% pay increase.

“I think this is a good thing for the city with one-year contract, it will put both police unions in the same schedule,” said Councilman Arp, 4th District.