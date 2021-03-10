Coroner’s office looking for family of man found dead in burned apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has asked for the public’s help to find the next of kin of a man found dead in a 55-and-up complex apartment Monday morning.

Police and medics were called around 8:30 a.m. to 3444 E. State Blvd. inside the Senior Town Apartments complex after a maintenance worker spotted a man down on the floor inside a unit there.

Authorities arrived and found the man was dead. There were signs in the apartment that there had been a fire, with heavy smoke damage, authorities said.

The coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the man as 72-year-old Edmund W. Burnette. The cause and manner of his death have not yet been determined.

The coroner’s office said it has “exhausted all attempts” to notify Burnette’s relatives.

Anyone with information Burnette’s next of kin, specifically his daughter and her whereabouts, is asked to call (260) 449-7389.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the Fort Wayne Police

Department, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.