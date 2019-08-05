Coroner working to ID woman found in basement in 1992

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has asked for the public’s help to identify a woman found in a flooded basement of an east-side home in 1992.

On Monday, the coroner’s office released a series of photos of a clay facial reconstruction of a woman known as Mary Jane Doe. The woman was found in a water-filled basement in the 3500 block of Reynolds Street in Fort Wayne on May 15, 1992.

Due to the condition of the remains, the coroner’s office believes she likely died in late 1991 or early 1992.

Who the woman was, is a mystery.

Mary Jane Doe (Allen County Coroner’s Office)

In August 2016, a new effort to identify Mary Jane Doe began. In March 2017, her body was exhumed to collect new dental radiographs and conduct a complete autopsy and anthropology study, and to perform deoxyribonucleic acid examinations.

An autopsy and dental study were performed, and the remains were taken to the University of Indianapolis Anthropology Unit for an anthropology examination.

The left femur was then sent to the University Of North Texas Center Of Human Identification, for a deoxyribonucleic acid examination. Skeletal remains have been submitted to the Indiana State Police Laboratory also for deoxyribonucleic acid examinations.

Additional pathology found healing fractures on the right and left nasal bones, according to the coroner’s office. Mary Jane Doe was also found to be approximately 26 weeks pregnant.

Her identity, though, has not been determined.

Mary Jane Doe is described as a white female, in her early 20s. She was 4-foot-6 to 5-foot-2 with “less than average” muscularity and stature, the coroner’s office said.

The clay facial reconstruction was done by Beth Buchholtz, in conjunction with NamUS. Anyone with any information on the identity of the woman is asked to call (260) 449-7389.