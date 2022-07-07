FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 57-year-old woman who died in April after someone sat on her chest during an altercation is the county’s latest homicide victim, according to the Allen County Coroner.

The cause of Teresa Raeann Pratt’s death came from “mechanical/traumatic asphyxia” due to chest compression, the coroner said in a media release Thursday.

Pratt was involved in a physical altercation at about 10:15 p.m. on April 25 in the 8900 block of Center Street. The other person involved in the altercation held Pratt down by sitting on her, according to the coroner’s release.

During the altercation Pratt went unresponsive and emergency services were called.

Medics took Pratt to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her death is the county’s 14th homicide of the year.

The death remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.