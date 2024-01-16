FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The woman who was found dead in the woods behind a north Fort Wayne grocery store last week was identified Tuesday.

The Allen County Coroner identified the woman as 67-year-old Kathleen F. Petersen from Fort Wayne.

Police investigated Jan. 10 near the intersection of Coldwater and Dupont roads, behind Kroger. First responders pronounced Petersen dead at the scene.

It’s unclear how long she had been there before she was found.

The coroner determined Petersen died of hypothermia, and the manner of death is pending as the death is still under investigation.