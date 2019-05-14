Coroner: Woman, 75, found dead was stabbed to death

A 75-year-old woman found dead in a home, covered in blood, was stabbed to death, an autopsy has found.

EMS and the Fort Wayne Fire Department were called to 3020 Lincolndale Ave. regarding a medical event around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a woman covered in blood and immediately called police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified Wednesday as 75-year-old Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders of Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed Duncan-Sanders died of multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Some who live in the area are no longer comfortable in what they say is normally a quiet neighborhood.

“I told the officer yesterday when this all had taken place, it makes me want to move,” said Wanda Bergan, who lives in the 3000 block of Lincolndale Avenue. “It’s scary to think that something like this could happen so close.”

Police continue to investigate and canvass the neighborhood to gather information.

“We don’t have any suspects at this time,” said Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena. “We’re working various tips and information that we’ve gathered from the neighborhood. We’re encouraging neighbors to call no matter how small you think your tip may be. It may be a piece of the puzzle that we’re missing so we can piece these things together.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 260-436-STOP (7867).