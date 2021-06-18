Coroner: Two-vehicle crash caused the death of stillborn baby

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Friday released information regarding the death of a stillborn child involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday.

The crash took place at the intersection of North Clinton Street and Auburn Road.

On Tuesday, the coroner’s office was contacted by a hospital about the death of a child, Montgomery Joseph Simmons, who was born at 22 weeks and four days gestation.

The day before, Montgomery’s mother was traveling southbound on North Clinton Street when another vehicle turned left in front of her causing a crash.

The coroner’s office said Montgomery’s cause of death has been determined to be placental abruption due to motor vehicle crash and the manner is accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.