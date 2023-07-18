FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled on the cause of death for a driver who crashed into a trailer in a southeast Fort Wayne parking lot in April.

Police responded around 9:20 a.m. April 28 to reports of a crash in the 6100 block of Decatur Road, near the intersection with Paulding Road. Police determined a car had crashed into a trailer on private property, and said it likely happened shortly after 12 a.m.

The driver, 22-year-old Jarice Austin, was pronounced dead a the scene. Tuesday, the coroner ruled her manner of death was an accident, and the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries from the crash.