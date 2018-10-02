Coroner rules on cause of fatal shooting, victim identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne police investigate following a shooting early Saturday.

Authorities in Allen County have determined the victim of Saturday's fatal shooting died by suicide.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1000 block of High Street on report of a shooting around 3:50 a.m. When police and medics arrived, they found a man down with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified by the Allen County Coroner's Office to be 22 year-old Thomas R. Jones.

His death was ruled a suicide.