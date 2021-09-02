Coroner rules New Haven 16-year-old’s death a homicide

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A fatal shooting that took occurred on Aug. 24 has ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner.

Just before 1 p.m., New Haven Police were sent to the 10600 block of Seiller Road on reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found 16-year-old Bryson Leshawn Patterson Jr. inside a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died shortly after they arrived on scene.

The coroner previously reported that Bryson Leshawn Patterson Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

At this point, WANE 15 is not aware of any arrests that have been made.

This incident remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.