WARNING: The following story contains graphic content. If you or anyone you know is struggling from mental health issues, if you feel like harming yourself or know someone who wants to harm themselves, call the SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for help.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 43-year-old woman shot her 7-year-old son in the chest and shot herself in the head during a double fatal shooting inside a north side home Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner ruled Kari Lynn Beck’s manner of death as suicide and the death of her son, Oscar L. Beck, a homicide Thursday.

Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday and found Beck and her son suffering from gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

The scene of a double shooting Wednesday that the Allen County Coroner ruled a homicide-suicide.

Both were found by family members and were dead at the scene, police said at the time.

Thursday, Fort Wayne Police released a statement that said the coroner’s ruling of the deaths as a homicide-suicide were “consistent” with an investigation done by the department’s homicide unit.

By Wednesday evening, a small memorial was set up outside the home with bouquets of flowers.

A letter sent Wednesday to parents of children attending Concordia Lutheran School and Preschool identified Beck as a kindergarten aide at the school and her son as a first-grade student.

“This has to be the most difficult note I have had to compose in my 38 years of ministry,” school principal Mike Rosin wrote in the letter.

Officials closed the school Thursday so that the staff could meet to discuss ways to help students try to “make some sense of this and how we can best help them,” the letter said.

“We will have counselors from Crosswinds Christian Counseling and Cross Connections Christian Counseling available on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday to talk with students as needed. Please let thme know to tell their teacher if they are struggling and are in need of counseling/comfort. You may also send a note to the teacher with that request,” the letter said.

The letter urged parents who have a child who is really struggling to contact Erin’s House at 423-2466.

WANE 15 spoke with multiple neighbors about Kari Beck in the aftermath of the shooting.

They said she was one of the nicest, best people they knew. Former neighbors who recently moved away even drove to Skyline Pass as news of the shootings spread.

Many told WANE 15 that living on Skyline Pass is like having an extended family.

That includes State Representative Martin Carbaugh (81st Dist.) who lives next door to where the shooting happened.

“Its an unexplainable grief being felt right now,” Carbaugh said Wednesday. “I’ve known our neighbor since I was 5-years-old. Her dad was my basketball coach in eighth grade. We’d go to church with them. We’re very close. Our kids spent a lot of time over there with their son, and they’ve really been, kind of, an extended part of the family.”

“Their oldest son graduated with my oldest daughter from Concordia, grade school and high school, and then their youngest son was very close with my kids – like an extended brother.”

Carbaugh said he was at his apartment in Indianapolis getting ready for the day when he got a Ring doorbell notification and saw someone at his front door acting “frantic.”

He said he got in touch with his wife and then learned what happened. After that, Carbaugh said he had a hard time concentrating and didn’t eat the breakfast he was preparing. He hopped in the car and drove to Fort Wayne.

“My wife and I have talked about having to tell the kids now once they get out of school, and that’s probably the most difficult thing in the immediate present, to figure out what to do and what to say,” Carbaugh added.

The bodies of Beck and her child could be seen being taken from the home just before 1 p.m. as a dozen neighbors watched Wednesday, some shedding tears and hugging those close to them.

The investigation into the shooting continues by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.