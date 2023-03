FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For more than two months, it wasn’t made clear what caused the death of a man whose car crashed and went up in flames on New Year’s Day.

Thursday, the Allen County Coroner announced the death of 23-year-old Keishon Edwards was ruled an accident. Edwards died of a blunt force head injury, the coroner said, after his car crashed Jan. 1 near Vesey Park.