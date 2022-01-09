Coroner: No foul play in death of Grant County Jail inmate

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Grant County Coroner has released the cause of death for an inmate who died after a medical emergency last week.

ROBERT LOWE, 58

Grant County Jail inmate Robert E. Lowe, 58, of Gas City was taken to Marion Hospital on Friday after he was found suffering a medical emergency just after 7 a.m. Lowe was pronounced dead less than an hour later, and the Grant County Coroner’s Office and Indiana State Police were contacted to continue the investigation into his death.

An autopsy was performed in Fort Wayne and on Sunday, Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey released his report finding the cause of death to “being positive of the COVID-19 Virus and having Severe Coronary Disease.”

Microscopic examinations are pending, however, the report said there is no evidence of foul play.

Lowe, who police say was a foster parent in Gas City for many years, was booked into the jail in January 2021 and was being held on charges of Child Molesting, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Neglect of a Dependent, and Child Seduction.