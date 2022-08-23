FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.

Emergency crews rushed Hoppas, of Columbia City, to a local hospital in critical condition on Aug. 11 after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with the semi at about 8:15 p.m. at the northwest side intersection, according to a coroner’s media release. This weekend, the coroner’s office was notified that Hoppas had died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.

Hoppas’ death is the 28th from a motor vehicle crash in the county for the year.