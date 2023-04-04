FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner’s office continues to work on identifying a man found dead last week along the Rivergreenway near the Maumee River and Daryl B. Cobin Memorial Park.

“Our office is working on this, but it could be some time as DNA might be our only way to make a positive identification,” Deputy Coroner Christopher Meihls said Tuesday. “Our office has spoken to a potential family member as we work through this investigation and identification process.”

Around 5:20 p.m. last Thursday, police responded to a “man down” on the Maumee Pathway between Anthony and Coliseum boulevards. Police found a man dead in the tree line near the river.

At the time, police said there was no indication of how the man died and why he was in that location, but said high river levels could have been a factor.

Besides the coroner’s office and Fort Wayne Police, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is involved in the investigation.