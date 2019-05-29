Coroner: Man stabbed by stepson dies

Fort Wayne Police said a 21-year-old man stabbed his step-father during a domestic battery incident Wednesday morning. The man eventually died, WANE 15 has learned.

Just before 6 a.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Peerless Drive in Fort Wayne to the report of an active domestic battery.

According to police, a man was battering several members of his family when he began to hit his stepson. That’s when the stepson – a 21-year-old man – grabbed a large knife and stabbed the man in the arm, police said.

Police said the man then stumbled out into the street, where he walked about a block before collapsing against a vehicle.

When police arrived, the knife was still sticking out of the man’s arm, and he had lost a large amount of blood.

Medics responded and took the man to a hospital. According to police, the amount of blood he lost contributed to the severity of his injuries.

The man eventually died, the Allen County Coroner’s Office told WANE 15 Thursday.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Jarell Quenshawn Causey. The office says he died of multiple stab wounds and the death was ruled a homicide.

Police said it’s too early to know what, if any, charges will be filed, or who could face those charges. Homicide detectives are interviewing the family and other possible witnesses.

The 7300 block of Peerless is inside the Stonecrest II mobile home park about a mile south of the intersection of Wayne Trace and Paulding Road.

Police had several blocks taped off during the initial investigation because of the long trail of blood left by the man. They have since reopened the stretch of Peerless Drive that was closed.