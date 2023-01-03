FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man who died in a car that caught fire on New Year’s Day has been identified.

Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. Police at the scene said they found a car engulfed in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 23-year-old Keishon Edwards of Fort Wayne, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The cause and manner of death is pending, the coroner’s office said.

The initial investigation indicates the car was headed north on Westbrook when it hit an unoccupied parked vehicle and caught fire, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.