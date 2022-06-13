FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who suffered from Alzheimer’s and went missing for several days drowned in a pond, according to the Allen County Coroner.

Steven Clemmer

Searchers pulled 81-year-old Steven Edward Clemmer from a pond behind the 1700 block of Woodland Crossing on Wednesday. He had been reported missing on June 4, and emergency responders scoured a wide swath of the surrounding area using drones as well as rescue divers looking for him.

The coroner said in a media release Clemmer died from drowning and ruled his death an accident.

The incident is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.