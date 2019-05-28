Local News

Coroner: Man, 41, found dead in apartment was shot in head

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:01 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:25 PM EDT

Coroner: Man, 41, found dead in apartment was shot in head

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The man found shot to death inside an apartment on the city's far-southeast side has been identified.

Police and medics were called around 2 p.m. to the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive, in the Eastwood Point apartments complex just south of Paulding Road.

Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that a shooting had been reported, but police at the scene said they were called to the area on an EMS run. After a man was found dead inside a second-floor apartment, Fort Wayne police said they were conducting a death investigation and considered the case "suspicious in nature."

The Alllen County Coroner's Office said 41-year-old Korta Seon Queary of Fort Wayne died of a gunshot to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not made an arrest in the case and no suspect information has been released.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local