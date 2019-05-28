Coroner: Man, 41, found dead in apartment was shot in head

The man found shot to death inside an apartment on the city’s far-southeast side has been identified.

Police and medics were called around 2 p.m. to the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive, in the Eastwood Point apartments complex just south of Paulding Road.

Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that a shooting had been reported, but police at the scene said they were called to the area on an EMS run. After a man was found dead inside a second-floor apartment, Fort Wayne police said they were conducting a death investigation and considered the case “suspicious in nature.”

The Alllen County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Korta Seon Queary of Fort Wayne died of a gunshot to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not made an arrest in the case and no suspect information has been released.