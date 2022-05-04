FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has asked for the public’s help to identify a person whose body was found along the St. Marys River near Bluffton Road last month.

The body of a man was found April 3 along the river just off the 4400 block of Bluffton Road, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said. A fisherman came upon the remains.

The man appeared to have died in the area, and was not carried there by the river, the coroner’s office added. He’d been dead “for an extended period of time,” perhaps since early summer 2021, the coroner’s office added.

Who the victim was has not been determined. The coroner’s office said while the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, foul play is not suspected.

The victim is described as:

a male Asian, Hispanic or American Indian

small in stature

with a short, or close cut, black-colored, hair

has a tattoo on the upper, left, arm, of a rose/flower, with leaves

and a tattoo on the lower, left, arm, of a sideways heart, with a scrip word, possibly “Joy” or “Love”

tattoos are black-colored ink with no coloring

The victim was dressed in a “Jockey” white crewneck T-shirt, size large, “FILA” black gym shoes, size 8, and “CHAMPO” sports blue shorts, with “C” Carroll football logo, size XL. There was also a purple-colored bandana near the remains, and authorities found a blue and black-colored mesh backpack with the emblem of “Shawnee Mission Medical Center 50th, “1962-2012” nearby, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office released a series of photos that could help identify the victim:

(Allen County Coroner’s Office)

The coroner’s office said the victim does not match any reported missing persons from Allen County.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the victim is asked to call the Allen County Coroner’s Office at (260) -449-7389.

The death is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.