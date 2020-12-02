Coroner ID’s woman, 58, found in burnt Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman found unresponsive after a house fire late last week has been identified.

Rose M. Bridge, 58, of Fort Wayne was found in a home in the 2500 block of Terrace Road that caught fire Friday just after 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the home on a welfare check and found a fire has occurred, but it had already died out. Inside the burnt home, authorities found Bridge, unresponsive.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday it was still working to determine the cause and manner of her death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department Investigation Division, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

WANE 15 reached out to the fire department last week for information about the fire but received no information.