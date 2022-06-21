FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man found dead along the St. Marys River in April has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Soe Sein, 35, was identified by fingerprints through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Intelligence Integration branch. He died by suicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Sein’s body was found April 3 along the St. Marys River, just off the 4400 block of Bluffton Road. A fisherman came upon the remains.

The coroner’s office said he appeared to have died in the area, and was not carried there by the river. He’d been dead “for an extended period of time,” perhaps since early summer 2021.

The coroner’s office released a series of photos of clothing and asked for the public’s help to identify the victim.