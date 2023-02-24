FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The teenager who was shot Thursday in a neighborhood near McMillen Park has been identified by the Allen County Coroner.

The boy was identified as 14-year-old Myo Min of Fort Wayne.

The coroner determined his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of McMillen Park Drive, where police determined an altercation between two people took place that ended in gunfire.

Police have not confirmed any information on a possible suspect.

The shooting is still under investigation.