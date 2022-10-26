FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in southeast Fort Wayne Monday.

Ma Mat R Pe, 30, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash at Paulding and Decatur roads, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident.

It was around 11:45 a.m. Monday when three vehicles collided.

Police determined a silver Hyundai Sonata was going west on Paulding Road when it ran the light and struck a white GMC truck that was going south on Decatur Road. The force caused both vehicles to then hit a white Ford truck.

The men in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One would eventually die from his injuries.

The woman in the GMC was taken to the hospital for observation.

Police determined alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.