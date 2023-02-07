**If you are in emotional distress, suicidal crisis, or are concerned about someone who might be, reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.**

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man involved in a double-shooting at a north Fort Wayne home in late January died last week and has now been identified by the Allen County Coroner.

Thomas Boismier, 63, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to an email from the coroner Tuesday. The coroner ruled the manner of Boismier’s death a suicide.

One the morning of Jan. 28, Boismier called 911 from a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill Subdivision. Upon arrival, Fort Wayne police found 26-year-old Taylor Jordan Bushroe and Boismier suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Bushroe was pronounced dead at the scene and Boismier was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died days later.

The coroner previously said Bushroe died from gunshot wounds to her head and ruled her death a homicide.