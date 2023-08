fatal farming accident in northern Allen County near Schwartz and Notestine intersection

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The man who died Friday in a farming accident has been identified.

Thomas Schmucker, 63, of Grabill died in an accident on Schwartz Road near Notestine, according to the Allen County Coroner. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said Schmucker died of exsanguination- severe loss of blood- and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

No further details of the incident have been released.