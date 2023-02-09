FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on Creighton Avenue and found Al-Malahi without a pulse. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

The coroner determined the cause of his death was multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.

FWPD arrested a juvenile Wednesday in connection to the case. He faces a preliminary charge of murder.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County

Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.