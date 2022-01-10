Coroner ID’s driver killed in rollover crash near Fort Wayne airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was killed in a rollover crash near Fort Wayne International Airport Friday night.

Police and medics were called around 9 p.m. to the intersection of Indianapolis and Smith roads on a report of a single vehicle crash.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, fence and overturned.

The driver – 48-year-olld Brian L. Call – was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office said Call died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.