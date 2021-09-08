Coroner ID’s body of man found in Mississinewa River

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Grant County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in the Mississinewa River last week.

He has been identified as Dylan J. Gillund, 33, of Marion and Ohio. The coroner said he is married and has children.

The autopsy found no anatomical findings and no foul play is suspected. The coroner said a toxicology exam is pending.

On Thursday just before 5 p.m., rafters in Marion found Gillund’s body floating along the river bank. The coroner’s office said it took custody of the body and an autopsy was performed. Images of Gillund’s tattoos were released to help identify his body. On Monday the coroner said that the body had been identified.