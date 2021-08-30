Coroner ID’s 19-year-old Ohio man killed following stabbing Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 19-year-old man who died following a stabbing Saturday has been identified.

The coroner has identified the man as Markese Newman of Findley, Ohio. His cause of death is multiple stab wounds and the manner of death is homicide.

On Saturday, emergency crews were sent to Schwartz and Eby Roads, northeast of Fort Wayne, for a stabbing. They found Newman with apparent stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital.

He died at the hospital Sunday morning.

This remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, the Allen County

Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.