FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The woman found dead along a riverbank on Fort Wayne’s east side has been identified.

The woman has been identified as 62-year-old Catherine Daisy Lewis of Fort Wayne, according to the Allen County Coroner.

Lewis was found on March 30 along the Rivergreenway near the Maumee River and Daryl B. Cobin Memorial Park. It’s still not clear how she got there or what happened leading up to her death.

Police at the scene said “high river levels” were believed to be a factor.

The autopsy is complete, and the cause and manner of death are both pending, the coroner said.

The incident is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana

Department of Natural Resources and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.