Coroner finds Fort Wayne toddler died of ‘abusive injuries’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne toddler who died last fall had been abused, an investigation has determined.

Elias Paez died Oct. 22, 2020. The 19-month-old boy was found unresponsive in his apartment at 4315 Joshua Lane, near McKinnie Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard.

At the time, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said it was still working to determined the cause and manner of the toddler’s death.

On Thursday then, the officer announced that it determined young Elias died of “Tracheobronchitis with Multiple Bruises of Varying Ages.” Tracheobronchitis occurs when the windpipe or bronchi become inflamed.

The coroner’s office described the wounds as “abusive Injuries.”

Still, though, the manner of the child’s death remains undetermined. The coroner’s office said it was waiting for “the completion of the death certificate and the investigation to continue.”

“The potential also remains for a future change in the Manner of Death if new facts arise during the course of further investigation, which points to a definitive Manner of Death,” the office said.

No other information about the case has been released.