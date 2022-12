ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported one county resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions.

The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.

The cause of death has been determined to be hypothermia, and the ACCO said there was no foul play involved.

This is the only weather-related death that has been reported to the ACCO.