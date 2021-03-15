Coroner: 75-year-old woman dies due to injuries 2 weeks after crash on US-24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of Nina R. Wold, 75, from Peru an accident after she died due to her injuries two weeks after a crash.

On Feb. 25 at approximately 1:10 p.m., Wold was a passenger in a crash in the 8800 block of US-24 West, the press release said. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene and Wold was transported to an area hospital where she remained until she was pronounced dead March 11.

The Allen County Coroner reports that the Cause of Death is Blunt Force Injuries due to Motor Vehicle Crash and the Manner of Death is Accident.

The next of kin has been notified of the death.

This crash is being investigated by the Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Coroner’s

Office.